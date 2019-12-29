Need to build India’s deterrence capability, says former IAF chief

SOURCE: THE HINDU

The former Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal (retired) Birender Singh Dhanoa, on Friday emphasised on the need to build conventional deterrence capability to bring behavioural change in enemies.

He was addressing students of Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) as part of the guest lecture series during their three-day fest, Technovanza. He said, “Repeated terrorist attacks show that our deterrence is not working in the sub-conventional domain. We have to create an asymmetry in air, land and sea to exercise action against enemies.”

The retired Air Chief Marshal pointed out that budgetary restrictions posed hurdles to all three forces, but termed the Air Force the most suitable and efficient to carry out a retaliation. However, the former IAF chief said the Air Force alone cannot tackle threats. He said, “The Air Force plays a major role in assisting the armed and naval forces through air surveillance and mobility. Our aim after Pathankot is to comprehensively upgrade all security bases.”

Air Chief Marshal (retired) Dhanoa revealed that the IAF had proposed retaliatory action for the December 13, 2001, Parliament attack and the November 26, 2008, terror attacks in Mumbai. He said the defence forces were capable of entering Pakistan and dismantling terrorist camps, but the government did not agree to this approach. He said that this gave the enemy confidence that India will not retaliate.

Air Chief Marshal (retired) Dhanoa said, “Terrorist attacks in Uri, Pathankot and Pulwama made it obvious that conventional deterrence was inadequate. After the Pulwama attack, the government changed its strategy on terrorism and the Balakot strike was approved.”

The former IAF chief also said intellectual property rights (IPR) are not respected in India. “In Western countries, offenders are jailed. You have to protect IPRs and allow your inventors to get rich,” he said. The retired Air Chief Marshal also told students about the advances in the Air Force’s technology such as unmanned aerial vehicles and remotely piloted aircraft, which came into existence after the Kargil War.