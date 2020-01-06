NDFB(S) militant killed in encounter with security forces

| By

SOURCE: PTI

A suspected NDFB(S) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s Chirang district on Sunday, police said. According to a release by Assam Police, the encounter took place at 12:30 am when the militant opened fire at the security forces at Dwimalupara village under Runikhata police station.

“When the joint team of Assam Police and Army asked him to stop, he opened fire and ran away. He was chased upon and was asked to stop. He did not stop and instead he opened fire indiscriminately. The joint team retaliated by opening controlled firing by exercising the right of self-defence,” it added.

Later, the militant was found in an injured condition and was rushed to JSB Civil Hospital at Kajalgaon, the district headquarter.

The hospital declared him as brought dead, the statement claimed.

The security forces recovered two 7.65 mm pistols, two 7.65 mm pistol magazines, two hand grenades, two detonators, 15 live rounds of 7.65 mm pistol, five extortion notes and many other materials from his possession, it added.