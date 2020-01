NCC training aircraft makes emergency landing on highway near Delhi

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

A small NCC training aircraft made an emergency landing on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Ghaziabad’s Sadarpur village on Thursday. As per reports, the aircraft made an emergency landing after it faced a technical fault.As per the logo on the tail, the small aircraft belongs to the NCC (National Cadet Corps). One of the wings of the aircraft was also damaged in the emergency landing, following which the Indian Air Force rescued the pilots.