NCC cadets deployed in war on virus

As part of Exercise NCC Yogdan, 36 cadets and officials have been deployed in Valsad town under Lieutenant Commander Vishal Nair to aid the civil administration in the fight against Covid-19. They have been deployed at 11 locations and have been undertaking the task of queue management at banks and provision stores.

In Ahmedabad, 27 girl cadets and others have been deployed under Col Damodaran at Sola, Sabarmati, Naroda, and Odhav. Forty-one cadets in Ahmedabad are on standby after training to be deployed at short notice. Sixteen cadets have been deployed in Gandhinagar.

Till date, the total deployment of NCC personnel under the Gujarat directorate in the various towns is 840 which includes 684 volunteer cadets and nine officers. Twenty-two NCC units are involved in the deployment process.All cadets undergo training before deployment. They are briefed about the importance of all Covid-19 precautions, handling and usage of various protective equipment, and the importance of the Arogya app. The cadets are also briefed on the process of decontamination after they reach back home. The response from cadets and their parents has been encouraging. The cadets are performing their tasks with high motivation and lot of enthusiasm.