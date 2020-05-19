NC opposes Domicile rules, demands immediate revocation

| By

SOURCE: GREATER KASHMIR

National Conference (NC) on Tuesday opposed Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Adaptation of State Laws) Order, 2020 and Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020. In a statement issued here on Tuesday, the NC stated that both the SO 1229 (E) Domicile law and SO 166 prescribing the procedure for grant of Domicile Certificate are made in exercise of power under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act 2019, challenged in number of petitions before the Supreme Court. “The hearing before the Constitution Bench has commenced and is proceeding ahead,” the statement said.

It stated that with the constitutional validity of the Act impugned and the petitions under consideration of the Court, the Government of India in tune with the universally accepted principle of “constitutional proprietary”, is under an obligation to desist from exercising powers under the impugned Act including the power to promulgate Domicile law and Rules in question.

“The NC has taken a principled stand on the floor of Parliament and outside that the decisions of August 5, 2019 taking away special status and constitutional guarantees available to Jammu and Kashmir and dividing and downgrading the State are unconstitutional, unilateral as also against the federalism, the basic structure of the Constitution,” the statement read.