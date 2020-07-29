NC faces backlash as Omar Abdullah asserts Jammu and Kashmir statehood, skips demand for special status

The Chief Spokesperson of the National Conference (NC) Ruhullah Mehdi resigned on Tuesday from his post after Omar Abdullah’s statements over restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir were published in a national daily, skipping the demand for special status for the Union Territory.

In an opinion piece published in The Indian Express, Omar Abdullah wrote that he will not be contesting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “As for me, I am very clear that while J&K remains a Union Territory I will not be contesting any Assembly elections. Having been a member of the most empowered Assembly in the land and that, too, as the leader of that Assembly for six years, I simply cannot and will not be a member of a House that has been disempowered the way ours has,” he wrote.

Reacting to Omar’s assertions, Mehdi told the Deccan Herald that what happened on August 5, 2019, is beyond statehood and it should be the last demand. “I feel for what happened to my fellow citizens on August 5 as it was a coup on the population of J&K. The restoration of statehood should be the last demand while our main demand should be restoration of special status,” he said.

Asked whether he was planning to quit the NC, in case the party skips restoration of Article 370 demand, he evaded a direct answer. “If NC working committee (the decision-making body) endorses the same policy to move ahead, then it is reconciliation, unfortunately, to which I personally may not subscribe to,” he told Deccan Herald.

Meanwhile, former J&K Chief Minister Omar tried to clear the confusion over his remarks, saying, “I’ve simply said that having been CM of the STATE of J&K I will not fight an assembly election to the assembly of the UT of J&K. That’s it. No more no less! That’s a far cry from saying I’m demanding statehood be restored.”

When asked if he will fight elections after statehood is restored but there is no change in the August 5 decision of the Indian government, he said, “I may not, but the party will chart its own course when all the leaders are set free and given a chance to talk. I’ve made it clear that these are ONLY my thoughts, I am not speaking for the party. The party and its leaders will formulate our policy, not me as an individual”.