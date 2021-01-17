Naxal Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Reward Killed in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

ANaxal, carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, a police official said. The gunfight took place around 4.30 pm in a forest between Kutru and Ketulnar villages, where a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and District Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation, inspector general of police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

Following the exchange of fire, the security forces recovered the body of Saibo alias Ranu along with a pistol from the spot, the official said. Apart from this, grenade-headed arrows and materials of daily use were also recovered from the scene, he said.

Saibo, who was active as a deputy commander of Farsegarh LOS (local organisation squad) of Maoists, was wanted in 12 Naxal incidents in the area and carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head, the IG added.