Navy wants to join IAF in jet shopping

| By

SOURCE: THE HINDU

The Navy is looking to combine its tender to buy multi-role carrier-based fighter jets along with the Indian Air Force tender for 114 fighters that is under way. The idea follows a decision to cut down the number of jets to be procured as the Defence Research and Development Organisation has proposed indigenous development of aircraft.

“We have the MiG-29K operating from INS Vikramaditya and will operate from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) I. To replace them, we have taken up a case for the multi-role carrier-borne fighters which we are trying to do along with the IAF,” Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh said last week.

‘Awaiting response’

“The Navy has approached the IAF, and we are awaiting their response,” a Navy official said on condition of anonymity.

On the Indian Navy’s fighter procurement plans, Admiral Singh said the new development had been the twin-engine carrier-based deck fighter (TBDRF) which the DRDO and the Aeronautical Development Agency had offered. He said they were working together to make sure that happens. It then “will have an indigenous deck-based fighter for the Navy”.

Admiral Singh said many lessons had been learnt from the naval light combat aircraft-MK1 programme such as the arrestor hook and undercarriage, and more lessons were being learnt through the shore-based test facility in Goa.

“My hope is that the TBDRF would be able to enter service sometime in the early 2030s,” he said

Cutting down numbers

In 2017, the Navy floated a Request for Information (RFI) to global fighter manufacturers, and the response is being evaluated. However, with the new jet under development and also factoring in budgetary constraints, the Navy is in the process of cutting down the number of fighters from 57 to 36. The final decision is awaited.

To further optimise the process, it is now looking to combine it with the IAF. However, it has to be seen how this is taken forward as the IAF RFI was open to both single- and twin-engine fighters, while the Navy has a stated requirement for a twin-engine jet to operate off its carriers.

The Navy has 45 Russian MiG-29Ks and it had said earlier there would not be enough aircraft to operate from both carriers. The response to the RFI from Boeing with its F-18 Super Hornet and from Dassault Aviation with its Rafale jets are being evaluated. Both companies have said their jets can operate off the ski-jump of Vikramaditya and in future the IAC-I Vikrant .

U.S. visit

In fact, a Navy team was to visit the US Naval Air Station in Maryland early this year to witness a demonstration from Boeing on the compatibility of its F-18 Super Hornet to take off and land from the decks of Indian carriers. However, the visit was deferred due to the pandemic.