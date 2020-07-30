Navy to test fire weapons on August 7

| By

SOURCE: TNN

The Indian Navy will carry out firing drills of the coastal defence weapons on August 7 and has warned shipping and fishing vessels to stay clear of the area.The Navy will test fire the 105mm light field gun and the 40/60 anti-aircraft guns between 9am and 1pm on August 7 from Mormugao, the navy said in a statement.

“The danger zone lies within an area bounded by 220 to 260 degrees from Mormugao Headland Flag Staff position, up to a distance of 15 nautical miles into the sea and up to height of 7,100m,” the navy said.To ensure public safety, the Navy said, all shipping vessels, harbour craft, fishing and other vessels have been requested to keep clear of the Naval Coastal Battery and the danger zone during the period of firing.