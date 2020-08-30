Navy Inducts Indigenously Developed Torpedo Decoy System

SOURCE: DRDO PR

Anti-Submarine Warfare capability of the Indian Navy received a major boost with the conclusion of a contract for Advanced Torpedo Decoy System (ATDS) ‘Maareech’ capable of launch from all frontline warships of Indian Navy. The decoy system has been designed and developed indigenously by DRDO’s Naval Systems and Materials (NS&M) cluster lab Naval Physical & Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi.

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), the other naval laboratory in the NS&M cluster, has developed the expendable decoy counter measure system, which is integrated with the Maareech system. Maareech ATDS is capable of providing reliable defence mechanism against a possible torpedo attack by vintage as well as modern torpedoes.

The system has both torpedo detection and countermeasure capability. Its functions include automatic detection, tracking and sounding alert of incoming torpedoes, and decoying of acoustic homing torpedoes. Bharat Electronics Limited, a Defence PSU, would undertake the production of this decoy system.

The prototype of the system installed onboard a nominated naval platform had successfully completed all user evaluation trials and demonstrated the capabilities of the system as per the stringent Naval Staff Qualification Requirements. Maareech features are at par with the global torpedo defence systems; Maareech system possesses detection and decoying capabilities superior to that of global systems.

Also, being totally indigenous, continuous support of DRDO and Indian industry is available for up gradation of capabilities based on new requirements arising out of tactical missions. This induction not only stands testimony to the joint resolve of the Indian Navy and DRDO towards indigenous development of Defence technology, but is also a major fillip to the Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the country’s resolve to become ‘Atmanirbhar’ in niche technology.