Navies of India and Russia conduct Passage Exercise in Indian Ocean region

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

The Indian Navy on Friday undertook a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with Russian Federation Navy in the eastern Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The two-day drill will also continue on December 5.

The exercise involved the participation of Russia’s guided-missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleyev and medium ocean tanker Pechenga. India was represented by indigenously constructed guided-missile frigate Shivalik and anti-submarine corvette Kadmatt alongwith integral helicopters.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, improving understanding and imbibing best practices between both the friendly navies, and would involve advanced surface and anti-submarine warfare exercises, weapon firings, seamanship exercises and helicopter operations.

PASSEXs are conducted regularly by the Indian Navy with units of friendly foreign navies, whilst visiting each other’s ports or during a rendezvous at sea. This exercise, being conducted in the eastern Indian Ocean Region, reflects the strong long-term strategic relationship between the two countries and particularly, defence cooperation in the maritime domain.

This exercise was conducted on the occasion of India’s ‘Navy Day’ on December 4, which emphasizes the strong bonds of friendship shared between the two friendly militaries.

This PASSEX would be another step towards strengthening Indo-Russian defence relations. The two navies have built a robust relationship through regular exercises such as INDRA Navy conducted biennially, with the last edition held in the Northern Indian Ocean Region from September 4-5.