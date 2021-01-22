Nasik Production line will cater to LCA-Tejas export market: HAL Chief

Aircraft Division, Nasik Currently manufacturing Su-30MKI

HAL, company Chairman, and Managing Director R. Madhavan has confirmed that additional production capabilities which company plans to develop in the Aircraft Division, Nasik after the closure of the Su-30MKI production line there will be utilized to be used as additional LCA -Tejas production line catering to the export market, which company plans to explore.

Two production lines in the Bangalore facility will be exclusively used to meet the demands of 16 jets per annum requirements asked by IAF for the 83 Tejas Mk1A and Trainer jets ordered recently. Nasik plant will be partly made available to manufacture 4 Tejas Mk1/Mk1A or Tejas LIFT for Export Market per year in the next few years so that IAF doesn’t have to suffer if HAL does manages to get export order for the LCA-Tejas.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is looking at setting up logistics bases in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka as part of initiatives to woo the countries to buy India’s light combat aircraft Tejas. HAL has identified South East Asia, West Asia, and North Africa to sell key platforms like Tejas. Many countries in past have shown keen interest in LCA-Tejas Trainer aircraft that can be used both for Training pilots and also for combat roles.

HAL plans to develop an LCA-Tejas Lead-in fighter training (LIFT) aircraft based on the baseline Trainer variant of the LCA-Tejas for the Indian Air Force and the export market. Once the Nashik plant is switched to the LCA-Tejas line it will install confidence in minds of the prospective buyers that HAL has an additional facility available to meet its requirements said informed official to idrw.org.

