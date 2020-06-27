Narco-terror module busted in J&K’s Kupwara; 2 terrorists held, drugs worth Rs 65 cr seized

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

In a joint operation, the Indian Army and Kupwara Police on Saturday (June 27) busted a narco-terror module and arrested two persons in connection with the case. The teams seized approximately 13.5 kg of narcotics estimated to be worth Rs 65 crores, besides arms and ammunition from their possession.

On Friday, The Jammu and Kashmir Police had claimed that there was no presence of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists in the Tral area of Pulwama district, adding that it had happened first time since 1989. The statement of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar came after three terrorists were on Friday killed in a near 15-hour long gunbattle with security forces in the Chewa Ullar village of Tral.

On June 26, security forces killed at least three terrorists during a gunbattle in Chewa Ullar village ni Tral. According to reports, bodies of all three terrorists along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. Reports stated that all three terrorists were local residents of the Valley.

The killed terrorists were identified as Mohammad Qaasim Shah alias Jugnu, Basit Ahmad Parray and Haris Manzoor Bhat. Qaasim, a Madoora Tral resident and son of Gh Mohammad Shah, was pursuing a B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering prior to joining militancy. He was carrying out terror-related activities in the Valley since March 2017.

This was the 12th encounter in south Kashmir in the month of June alone in which 38 terrorists have so far been eliminated. The total number of terrorists killed in Kashmir this year is now 111.

The Hizbul Mujahideen had many youths who were introduced to the life of terrorim. Several top commanders of the outfit, like Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa, were from Tral.