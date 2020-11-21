Nagrota encounter | Pakistan fingerprints all over: Phones, medicines, weapons

“Kaha Phnche Kia Sorate Hal Hai Koi Mushkil To Nahi, 2 Baje, Phir Bta Dan Gy (Where have you reached? What’s the situation? Is there any problem?, 2 O’clock, Will let you know).”

These were some of the text messages received by the four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, who were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Nagrota, in Jammu, Thursday, on a Digital Mobile Radio manufactured by Pakistani company Micro Electronics.

The terrorists had been in touch with their handlers in Pakistan over smartphones manufactured by Q Mobile, a Pakistani company. They were carrying medicines manufactured in Karachi, and wore shoes made in Pakistan.

J&K Police investigations have revealed that the Jaish terrorists had been sent with the specific task of carrying out a large attack ahead of the District Development Council (DDC) polls to derail the entire election process.

Police have recovered 11 AK assault rifles, 24 magazines and 7.5 kg of RDX along with 20 m of IED wire and six detonators. Recoveries include one Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL), 29 grenades, five rifle grenades, three pistols with six magazines, a wireless set and a GPS.

“Inputs indicate that the elections scheduled in the Union Territory to establish the third and final tier of the local bodies for governance have unnerved terrorists and Pakistani agencies. The elections have already seen massive participation in terms of nominations and enthusiastic response from the public. The Pakistani terrorists and the huge quantity of weapons were to be used to thwart this process of democratic decentralisation,” an official of the Union Home Ministry said.

Ever since August 2019, over 200 terrorists have been gunned down, including over 30 foreigners, in intelligence-driven precise operations by security forces.

According to initial investigations by the J&K Police, the terrorists crossed the International Border in Jammu and were met by a courier in a truck at a pre-designated spot on the national highway south of Samba.

The truck was supposed to ferry them to Kashmir but was stopped at the Ban toll naka in Jammu, based on specific inputs generated by intelligence agencies. When the police tried to check the truck, the terrorists opened fire, leading to two injuries among the policemen. In the gunfight that followed, all four terrorists were killed.

“It has been clear for some time that Pakistani agencies have been disconcerted by the lack of disruption in Kashmir following the constitutional changes of August 5, 2019. Ever since, there have been desperate attempts by Pakistan to use terrorists to strike at vulnerable and soft targets like political leaders and civilians. All such attempts have been successfully thwarted with the cooperation of the people of J&K,” the MHA official said.

Medicines recovered from the terrorists include painkillers, antibiotics to fight diarrhoea, Unani medicines, injections and surgical gauze. They have all been manufactured by Pakistani companies such as Lahore Medical Instruments Pvt Ltd (Kasur), Qarshi Industries (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Sami Pharmaceuticals (Karachi), Rehman Rainbow Pvt Ltd (Lahore) and Sanofi-Aventis Pakistan Ltd (Karachi).