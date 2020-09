Nagorno-Karabakh says it destroyed four Azeri helicopters, 15 drones and 10 tanks

The defence ministry of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region said it had destroyed four of Azerbaijan’s helicopters, 15 drones and 10 tanks during clashes that flared early on Sunday.

Armenia declared martial law and mobilised its male population on Sunday after the clashes with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. Both sides reported fatalities.