Nagaland: Assam Rifles apprehends NSCN militant in Kohima

| By

SOURCE: ANI

The troops of Assam Rifles apprehended an overground worker of NSCN-K(YA) faction from the South Point Market near Police HQ, Kohima, Nagaland on July 11th, 2020 and recovered extortion money amounting to approximately Rs. 1 Lakh in cash from his possession.

On the same day, at least six cadres of the Isac-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) were killed in an encounter near Nginu village at Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh in the bordering areas of Nagaland. The operation was launched jointly by the Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police.

The encounter took place during the army operation in the wee hours of July 11th, 2020 morning. Huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

Meanwhile, one Assam Rifle personnel sustained injuries. Police recovered four AK-47, two Chinese MQ recovered so far. “Operation is on,” said RP Upadhyaya, DGP Arunachal Pradesh.

On July 4th, 2020, troops of Assam Rifles in an operation apprehended five active cadres of NSCN(IM) near Tseminyu in Kohima District of Nagaland.

In a joint operation with state police, troops of Assam Rifles Wokha (Nagaland) battalion apprehended five active cadres of NSCN (IM) from general area Tseminyu road junction on 04 Jul 2020 & also recovered arms & ammunition from them.

Earlier, troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Nagaland Police apprehended three cadres of NSCN (K-YA) near Old Showba, Nikheku and Thilixu village in Dimapur, Nagaland between June 27th-28th, 2020.

Based on specific inputs, the troops launched an operation and apprehended the cadres belonging to the proscribed group from the area. The apprehended cadres have been identified as SS Secy Hoto Swu, PS of SS Brig Akhao Zhimo, Fin Kilonser; SS Captain Huto, and SS Leacy Rolem. The team also recovered one HK Assault Rifle with the magazine, one Point 22mm Rifle, one Single Barrel Rifle, one Grenade, two Pistols, assorted ammunition, and Extortion slips.