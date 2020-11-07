Naga talks at advanced stage, says home secy

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

Union home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said on Friday that talks over the long-pending Naga issue with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Khaplang (NSCN-K) are at advanced stage and that the government is providing all assistance to the northeastern states to deal with rebel groups.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the National Defence College, the home secretary said, “The government is providing assistance to the states to deal with the insurgent groups and also carrying out negotiations with the insurgent groups. There has been a settlement with the Bodos after a long struggle; talks are in an advanced stage with the NSCN to resolve the Naga issue,” he said.

Bhalla also ruled out any possibilities of China making any attempts in the northeastern region through insurgent groups operating there at a time when armies of both countries are locked in a standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. “There could be potential but not that much. These people (insurgents) have lost that kind of massive support. The leadership of ULFA is back in Assam and talking to the government. The NSCN people, after the ceasefire, are sitting in Delhi and talking to us for the final settlement. We don’t see that kind of major disruptions coming,” he said.

The home secretary also said that government was yet to take a call on allowing Chinese telecom companies to enter into 5G trials in India but acknowledged that the penetration of the neighbouring country into the existing network is too extensive. Bhalla, however, said that the government is making special safeguards to ensure safety and security of the country’s communication network.