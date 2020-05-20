Mysterious loud ‘boom’ heard in Bengaluru; top cop reaches out to Air Force

Locals in Bengaluru heard a loud mysterious sound on Wednesday after which netizens took to social media and expressed the panicking situation. According to the details, the loud sound was heard in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area, at nearly 1:45 PM. While some residents said they heard a ‘boom,’ and a ‘thunderous noise,’ others felt their homes shaking and windows rattling for as long as five seconds. Locals said they earlier thought it to be an earthquake.

The sound was heard as far as Cooke Town, Vivek Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Hosur Road, HAL, Old Madras Road, Ulsoor, Kundanahalli, Kammanahalli, CV Raman Nagar, Whitefield and HSR Layout in Bengaluru.

With a lot many posts on social media, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they are investigating the matter and are looking into the cause of the sound.

Meanwhile, no damage was reported anywhere in the city, however, Bengaluru Police Commissioner said they have asked the Air Force Control Room to check if this was a flight.

Bengaluru loud sound not an ‘earthquake’

Scientists from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Center (KSNDMC) said they are checking their systems and they are finding the cause of the sound, the Bangalore Mirror said.

The KSNDMC, however, also confirmed that the loud sound was not related to an earthquake.

Jagdish, who is a scientific officer at Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, told India TV that the sound was not due to any seismic movements.

“We have monitored the seismometers in the area and everything seems fine. Therefore we can say affirmatively that the sound was not due to an earthquake,” Jagdish said.

He further added that the only possibility was an aerial movement but reiterated that there was no official confirmation on that front.

“The sound was heard in the South Bengaluru area. The local police is also investigating the matter,” he added.

Rekha, a resident of Bengaluru told India TV that a loud boom was heard between 1:20 pm and 1:30 pm.

This comes amid reports of a mysterious ‘loud bang’ heard earlier today in Belconnen and Gungahlin, in Canberra North.

Amid all the speculations, there were also reports of a ‘sonic boom’ from a fighter jet that could be flying over Bengaluru. However, the reports of the flight were yet not confirmed.

Some even pointed out that the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) could be conducting regular flight tests of light combat aircraft (LCA).