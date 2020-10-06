Myanmar hands over 22 northeast insurgents to India

The insurgents, from northeastern groups, and using Myanmar territory to launch attacks on India, were returned as the army chief, General MM Naravane and the foreign secretary, Harshvardhan Shringla, called on Aung San Suu Kyi, the state counsellor and Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the commander in chief today.

Both countries have reiterated that they will not allow their respective territories to be used for activities “inimical” to each other. A large number of northeastern insurgents have established themselves in Myanmar and carry out attacks on India from their bases. Both sides have agreed to ensure that there were stability and security in the border areas.

The Rohingya issue came up during the discussions.

As a close friend of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, India wants the situation in the Rakhine state to improve. Several lakh Rohingyas are living in refugee camps in Bangladesh and India wants a safe and speedy repatriation back to Myanmar. India understands it is a humanitarian problem and has provided relief supplies to Bangladesh and is ready to do more.

India is also helping with infrastructure in the Rakhine state so that the returning Rohingyas will benefit. This includes a skills training centre and library materials.

India handed over 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to the State Counsellor, symbolic of India’s commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against COVID. When the vaccine is available, India will provide some to Myanmar.