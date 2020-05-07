My daughter would want to join army, says slain Colonel Ashutosh Sharma’s wife

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Pallavi Sharma, the wife of Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, who was killed in Handwara, in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, has expressed her wish to join the Indian Army. While speaking with India Today in Jaipur, Pallavi, who had shown immense strength of character since the news of her husband’s demise, mentioned that she would want to don the Indian Army uniform if her age allows and if concession can be given in that regard by the concerned ministry.

“I wanted to join the Army myself but could not. If my age permits and if the ministry gives concession, I would like to don the uniform,” Pallavi Sharma said. Colonel Ashutosh Sharma was killed in Handwara while fighting militants who had held people hostage inside a house in Changimulla.

Commanding Officer of the 21 Rashtriya Rifles, Colonel Sharma was leading a contingent that had Major Anuj Sood, and two soldiers apart from a sub-inspector of the J&K police. A Commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Haider, was among the two terrorists eliminated in Handwara during this encounter.

Colonel Sharma is survived by his wife and their 11-year-old daughter. Although he hailed from Bulandshahar in Uttar Pradesh, his family lives in Jaipur.A two-time gallantry media recipient, Colonel Sharma’s last rites were performed in Jaipur on Tuesday. South Western Commander Lt. General Alok Kler, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, cabinet minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas were amongst those who paid their respects to the fallen soldier at the wreath-laying ceremony in Jaipur.

On whether her daughter would want to join the Indian Army, Pallavi mentioned that she thinks her daughter would want to join the Army but it is more important for her to become a good human being.

“As far as my daughter is concerned, with what she has been seeing for the last two days, I think she would want to join the Army but it is up to her. I think she should become a good human being and a responsible citizen. That is more important,” added Pallavi Sharma.