Mumbai pilot builds 6-seater aircraft, completes first phrase of test flight

| By

SOURCE: ANI

Meet Captain Amol Yadav, a pilot from Mumbai who has build a six-seater aircraft. The aircraft has completed its first phase of test flight. “We exhibited this aircraft in 2016 under ‘Make In India’ scheme. Finally, we got the permit to fly in 2019.

There are two other tests lined up. This is a very important step to indigenise the aircraft manufacturing industry in India,” said Captain Amol Yadav “I built this aircraft on my house’s terrace. Successfully tested its various manoeuvre capabilities. We’ve required flying permits,” Captain Amol Yadav said.