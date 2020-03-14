Multiple Rockets Hit Iraq’s Military Base Where US, UK Troops Were Killed: Report

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

Multiple Katyusha rockets have reportedly been fired targeting a military base north of Baghdad where US-led coalition forces are housed. According to media reports, at least 10 rockets hit the Camp Taji in the day time after three service members of Coalition forces were killed in an attack at the same military base.

Military installations in Iraq housing US troops and diplomats have faced over 20 attacks and no group has claimed responsibility for it. The United States has blamed Iran-backed groups for the attacks and even launched an offensive in January which killed Iranian top military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Recent attack

Earlier, US officials had confirmed that three service members of the Coalition forces, including two Americans, were killed in the attack on Camp Taji and 14 others were left injured. Department of Defense said that the attack marked the latest in a series of rocket attacks conducted by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups against the US and coalition personnel.

“The United States will not tolerate attacks against our people, our interests, or our allies,” said Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said.

“As we have demonstrated in recent months, we will take any action necessary to protect our forces in Iraq and the region,” he added.

In response, the US launched strikes targeting five weapon storage facilities aimed at significantly degrade their ability to conduct future attacks against Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces. The weapons storage facilities included those facilities that housed weapons used to target the US and coalition troops.

“These strikes were defensive, proportional, and in direct response to the threat posed by Iranian-backed Shia militia groups (SMG) who continue to attack bases hosting OIR coalition forces,” said the Department.The United States warned the militias to ceases their attacks on coalition forces for face consequences at a “time and place” of their choosing. The Department reiterated its commitment to the protection of coalition service members and preventing SMG attacks on coalition forces.