‘Multiple’ India-China clashes occurred along LAC in May and June, some lasted all night

| By

SOURCE: THE PRINT

There were multiple clashes between Indian and Chinese troops, more than what has been publicly known, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh during the months of May and June, ThePrint has learnt.

These clashes resulted in injuries on both sides. The fresh piece of information comes as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is the guarding force at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), recommended 21 of its personnel for police gallantry medals.

Sources in the defence and security establishment told ThePrint that there were numerous physical clashes and brawls between the troops at various locations including multiple patrolling points and along rivulets and nallahs.

Many of these clashes lasted overnight and led to injuries on both sides, the sources said.

The Army and the ITBP have remained silent on these other clashes. The clashes that have been reported include the one at Pangong Tso on 5 May, Sikkim on 9 May and at Galwan Valley on 15 June.

“There were multiple clashes that took place where both the Army and the ITBP personnel were involved. At times the Chinese were larger in numbers and at times we were,” a source said. Citing leaked videos and pictures, ThePrint had on 31 May reported that there had been multiple clashes between the two sides.