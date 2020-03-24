Move ICJ against China for damages: Advocate

| By

SOURCE: TRIBUNE INDIA

A city-based advocate has sought initiation of proceedings before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for claiming US $13,00,000 million as damages against China for tangible and intangible losses caused by Covid.

Describing it as “a biological weapon of mass destruction unleashed by China”, advocate Pankaj Chandgothia has shot off a legal demand notice-cum-representation to the President, Prime Minister, Home Minister and other authorities on behalf of all citizens of India “who have seen their country and their fellow countrymen suffering mental, physical and monetary loss over the last few weeks solely on account of Covid”.

He has called upon the Centre to claim damages by filing a “contentious case” against China in the ICJ. Directions were also required to be sought for censure and international boycott of the country, Chandgothia submitted.

The notice has also called upon the Centre “to invest in its citizens and the country by immediately announcing measures necessary to contain the fallout of the pandemic”.

Chandgothia warned he would be constrained to initiate legal proceedings by way of a public interest litigation before the Supreme Court, in case the necessary steps as demanded were not taken by March 27.

“The communist state must be held accountable for its role in facilitating the Covid outbreak and the mounting death toll,” he added.