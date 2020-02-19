Most of APPGK are either Pakistani or PoK heritage, not one PIO among them, all are anti-India

Most of the members of a parliamentary group on Kashmir run by Labour MP Debbie Abrahams, who was refused entry to India on Monday, are Pakistani or of PoK origin, and all of them are consistently critical of India’s governance of Kashmir. Whilst the All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPGK) claims to “support the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people through dialogue” and “to highlight the abuses of human rights in Kashmir, and to seek justice for the people there”, not one of its members is of Indian heritage.

Abrahams, its chair, was deported from India to Dubai on Monday after being informed by immigration officials in Delhi that her e-visa was not valid.According to the November 2019 APPG register, the most up-to-date record of membership, the group’s senior vice-chair is Labour MP for Bradford East Imran Hussain, a British Pakistani who has used inflammatory language against India for years.

After visiting PoK and the Line of Control in September 2019, where he claims he was briefed by senior officers in the Pakistan military, he claimed to a local newspaper in Britain that what was happening in Kashmir was a “war crime”.The honorary president of the parliamentary group is PoK’s Mirpur-born Lord Nazir Ahmed, a non-affiliated UK peer. He was one of the key speakers at the August 15 British Pakistani protests outside the Indian high commission in London last year that turned violent and led to the Indian diaspora and mission building being targeted.

Its honorary vice-president is Pakistan-born Labour MP for Manchester Gorton Afzal Khan, who signed a letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, dated August 5, 2019, calling on him to “strongly condemn the actions of the Indian government” and its “illegal and unconstitutional revocation of Article 370 to annex Kashmir”.

The group’s secretary is PoK Kotli-born Lord Hussain, a Liberal Democrat politician and life peer who has also often spoken against India on Kashmir. The senior vice-chair is Jack Brereton, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent South. On August 8, 2019 Brereton wrote a letter to foreign secretary Dominic Raab saying that the nullification of Article 370 was a “dangerous situation” and “serious escalation”.

An Indian diplomatic source in London told TOI: “Given the kind of events this APPG holds and the kinds of rogue elements from Pakistan they invite, and the kinds of issues it supports, I am not surprised this is its membership.”Abrahams was granted a multiple-entry business e-visa on October 7, 2019 with validity until October 5, 2020. On February 14, an email was sent to her stating that her e-visa had been rejected but she may be eligible for a regular visa.

The Indian e-visa website states an e-visa is “not available to diplomatic/official passport holders”.The Indian high commission in London tweeted on Tuesday: “Ms Debbie Abrahams did not hold a valid visa. Further, there is no provision for visa on arrival for UK nationals. She was accordingly requested to return.”

High commission officials would not confirm if Abrahams’ outspoken anti-India stance on Kashmir was the reason the visa was denied. A source said: “The reason for the visa being rejected is under the control of the home ministry. It could also be that she had applied for a business e-visa but was travelling to meet relatives. Nowhere has she publicly said she was on a business trip.”