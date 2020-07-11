More than 60-70% of India armed forces equipped with Russian origin weapons: Indian envoy

SOURCE: ET

The military technical cooperation between India and Russia is one of the most important pillars of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries. Datla Bala Venkatesh Varma, Indian Ambassador to Russia, in an interview to “Krasnaya Zvezda” newspaper spoke about the state and perspectives of the military and military-technical cooperation between our countries.

“I would like to convey my congratulations to the Russian people, in particular, to the Veterans on the occasion of the 75th anniversary in the great patriotic war. This victory was possible due to the immense sacrifice of the Russian people as well as those from the former Soviet Republics. The defeat of Nazism was a historic turning point in world history. President Vladimir Putin’s Article on ‘The Real Lessons of the 75th Anniversary of World War II’ has many points of historic interest,” Varma noted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh represented India at the Victory Day Parade. “Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to attend the Parade on May 9th but due to the Covid Pandemic, this was not possible. Later the India’s Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to President Putin on telephone,” the envoy pointed out.

“The victory over Nazism was made possible in the second World War due to the combined efforts of a number of countries. Even though, India was not an independent country at that time, more than 2.3 million Indian soldiers were mobilized for the war. 14 million Indians were part of the war production effort. Indian soldiers fought bravely in North Africa and in South-East Asia. Most importantly, from Russia’s point of view, the Indian Army was involved in rendering supplies to the Soviet Union through Iran which, apart from the Murmansk route or the Far Eastern route, was of great significance to the Soviet War effort. Therefore, it is a matter of great honour that the memory of three Indian soldiers has been preserved in the new museum of the Patriot Park near Kalinka. These are Late Lieutenant (later Major General) Kalyan Singh, Subedar N.R. Nikkam, Havaldar Gajendra Singh,” the envoy recalled.

Varma stated that despite the restrictions of the COVID Pandemic, the Government took the decision to send the senior delegation, led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. This was the first visit of any official delegation outside India after the COVID Pandemic. This shows the special importance that Russia has in India’s foreign policy.

“Despite these difficulties with COVID Pandemic, our Defence Minister were accorded warm welcome and had an opportunity to meet Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov. There was also a meeting of our delegation with Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. Our Defence Minister also interacted with the Tri-Service Indian Military contingent that marched in the Red Square. This included the Sikh Light Infantry whose bravery was recorded in many battles. Sikh Light Infantry has been established over 163 years ago. They have a very distinguished colourful uniform. The audience at the Red Square during the Victory Day Parade loudly applauded the Indian contingent.”

The military technical cooperation between India and Russia is one of the most important pillars of the special and privileged strategic partnership between our two countries. More than 60% to 70% of our armed forces in India are equipped with weapons of Russian origin, the envoy said, adding, Russia is also a very important partner for manufacture of defence items in India as part of Make in India programme.

“During the visit, our Defence Minister was assured that existing contracts would not only be implemented but they would be done so in shorter time. Our Defence Minister was fully satisfied with the assurances he received in Moscow. We see high potential from military technical cooperation. Defence Minister Shoigu has been invited to visit India towards the end of the year to participate in the next round of the Inter-governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation.”

“International exercises are an important element of our military cooperation. However, due to the Covid Pandemic, some of these exercises has been postponed or adjusted to the new circumstances. In the next six months, we expect India to participate in the Kavkaz Exercises, including the annual Indra Exercises. However, in 2021, the normal routine of exercises will be restored.”