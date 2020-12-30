Modi Cabinet approves export of indigenously-developed Akash Missile System

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the proposal to export indigenously-developed Akash Missile System. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made the announcement. The Cabinet has also approved the setting up of a committee for faster approvals. The minister said the export version of Akash Missile System will be different from the system that has been deployed with Indian armed forces.

The Defence Minister informed in a series of tweets:

“Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat, India is growing in its capabilities of manufacturing wide variety of Defence platforms & missiles. The Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi ji today approved the export of Akash Missile System and a Committee for faster Approvals has been created.

“Akash is country’s important missile with over 96 percent indigenisation. Akash is a Surface to Air Missile with a range of 25 Kms. The export version of Akash will be different from System currently deployed with Indian Armed Forces.

“So far, Indian defence exports included parts/components etc. The export of big platforms was minimal. This decision by the Cabinet would help the country to improve its defence products and make them globally competitive.

“The Government of India intends to focus on exporting high value defence platforms, to achieve target of 5 Billion USD of defence export and improve strategic relations with friendly foreign countries.”

As per the Defence Research and Development Organisation which has developed the Akash Missile System, is it a short-range surface-to-air missile system to protect vulnerable areas and vulnerable points from air attacks.

Akash Weapon System can simultaneously engage multiple targets in group mode or autonomous mode. It has built-in Electronic Counter-Counter Measures (ECCM) features. The entire weapon system has been configured on mobile platforms, the DRDO website states.

Akash Weapon Systems has been inducted and is operational with the Indian Air Force as well as the Indian Army, it adds.