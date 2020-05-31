MoD approves procurement of 156 BMP vehicles from OFB

The Indian MoD has approved the procurement of the Infantry Combat Vehicle (BMP-2/Sarath) manufactured by the state-owned Ordnance Factory Medak (OFMK) which is Indian license-produced variant of the BMP-2 developed by the Soviet Union.

BMP-2 Sarath is a second generation, amphibious infantry fighting vehicle introduced in the 1980s in the Soviet Union and license-produced in India from 1987 by OFMK. BMP-2 is still active with more than 30 operator countries and since 1987, OFMK has manufactured over 1250 BMP-2 for the Indian Army in various variants.

