Mob attacked Jammu office after Mehbooba’s remark, claims PDP; says ‘J&K Police failed to respond on time’

Amid the furore over Mehbooba Mufti’s controversial statement on the tricolour, the PDP claimed that a mob attacked the party office in Jammu and tried to plant tricolour. A mob entered the HQ, manhandled us and tried to fix tricolour and used very abusive language, said Tak and alleged that they were right-wingers as they were wearing a particular colour.

“They also threatened that they will be coming tomorrow and bring this office down to the ground. We tried to reach out to the administration, I personally tried to contact a senior Police officer but nobody responded,” he said.

‘They have threatened to come on Sunday again’



Addressing a press conference Mufti had said she will not hold the tricolour till the Kashmiri flag is restored. Reacting strongly to her statement the BJP flayed Mufti accusing her of “disrespecting” the Indian flag while Union Minister Jitendra Singh said Kashmiri politicians are more dangerous than the separatists.

Earlier in the day, Mufti was declared the Vice President of Gupkar Alliance while Farooq Abdullah was nominated as president. Restoration of Article 370 is the core agenda of Gupkar Alliance – a group of political parties based in J&K.

Reacting on her statement, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed it “downright denunciation” of the national flag’s sanctity.

‘J&K Police did not respond’

Prasad further asserted that Article 370, which gave the erstwhile state a special status and was revoked last year, will not be restored adding that it was removed following a proper constitutional process with both Houses of Parliament approving it with overwhelming numbers.

The minister also attacked other opposition parties questioning their stony silence at her remarks showing serious disrespect to the national flag, even as they criticise the saffron party at the “slightest of issues”.

“This is hypocrisy and double standard,” Prasad said.