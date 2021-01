Minor Boy From PoK Held Along LoC In J-K’s Poonch

A 14-year-old boy from Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), who crossed over to the Indian side was apprehended by Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Poonch district.



The boy identified as Ali Haider was apprehended by SOG party near Batar nallah near village Ajote in Poonch, said officials. The boy is presently in the custody of SOG Poonch and investigation is going on, the official added.