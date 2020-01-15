Military veterans wanted creation of CDS post: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said military veterans had inspired the government to create the post of Chief of Defence Staff. “Veterans had asked for this job to be carried out,” he told ex-servicemen at an event here. “The veterans are the ones who provided inspiration for this,” he said.

The event was also attended by the first Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat. Rajnath Singh said Army veterans had contributed to nation-building in a big way. “Your welfare is the priority for our government,” he said.

“When I was home minister, I did for them whatever I could,” he said, in an apparent reference to those who retire from paramilitary forces. He added that he was keen on doing the same now for the defence forces.

The minister said the government had fulfilled the long-pending demand for one rank, one pension in the armed forces. Singh praised the defence forces for shouldering the responsibility of keeping countrymen secure.