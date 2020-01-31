Militant Killed, Cop Injured During Firing in Nagrota; Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed

| By

SOURCE: PTI

A militant has been shot dead, while a policeman has sustained injures after a group of 3-4 militants travelling in a truck opened fire at a police team at Bann toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway early Friday morning, officials said.

While a militant has been gunned down, others managed to flee to the adjacent forest area, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said. A massive search operation has been launched to track down the terrorists. The highway has been shut following the gun battle.

The group of 3-4 terrorists was on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza, the DGP said.

The firing took place around 5 am when the police team stopped a Srinagar-bound truck for checking near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, the officials said.

Senior police officials were at the spot to oversee the combing operations.