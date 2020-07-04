Militant killed, Army personnel injured in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

| By

SOURCE: PTI

A militant was killed and an Army personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Arrah area of Kulgam in south Kashmir following specific information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches in the area, militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter in which a militant was killed, the official said. An Army personnel was injured during the exchange of fire and he has been rushed to a hospital, he added.

The official said the operation is on and further details are awaited.