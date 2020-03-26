Mig-29UPG prepped for Astra BVRAAM integration

Indian Air Force(IAF) Top Brass has decided to integrate India’s locally developed Beyond Visual range Air-to-Air missile Astra Mk1 with the 60 odd fleet of upgraded Mig-29UPG Air Superiority fighter jet after IAF started receiving Limited serial production batch of the Astra Missile for its front-line jets like Sukhoi-30MKI.

IAF had placed orders for 50 Astra Mk1 BVRAAMS with a range of 100km with DRDO and now plans to order around 200+ missile in bulk for Sukhoi-30MKI and Mig-29UPG initially and then later it will feature in other jets in the IAF fleet.

LCA-Tejas Mk1A and Mirage-2000 fighter jets are other fighter aircraft in the IAF fleet which will get Astra Mk1 BVRAAMS from 2023 onwards. The plan is to arm the front line Air Superiority fighter jets like Sukhoi-30MKI and Mig-29UPG in batches and bring it to other fighter jets.

