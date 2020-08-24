Mig-21Bis might have shot down JF-17 says American Analysts

SOURCE: MAHESHA M / FOR MY TAKE / IDRW.ORG

Abhijit Iyer-Mitra a senior fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies has said that Amerian Military Analysts and fellow researchers are sure that a second aircraft had gone down in Pakistani occupied Kashmir (POK) last year along with Mig-21Bis which was piloted by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was later ejected and was captured in POK.

Even though they don’t agree with IAF claim that it was an American build F-16 but rather seems to be convinced that it was a Chinese build JF-17 in the vicinity which was shot down. Varthaman had confirmed that it was an IRST seeker of the R-73 missile which confirmed a lock of a target which is why he had fired the missiles, 30 seconds prior he was shot down by an F-16 with an AIM-120C-5 AMRAAM.

Mitra said he still believes that it was an American build F-16 which when down that day but Americans are not convinced about it. IAF AWACS Radar picture had showcased four F-16 flying in close proximity to each other and one beep which was identified as that of an F-16 disappearing after an R-73 launch from a Mig-21Bis. Four JF-17s were also flying as a backup to the F-16 just right of the Two Mig-21Bis which were scrambled.

Indian analysts believe that only reasons why PAF has not made public HUD footage of F-16 shooting down the Mig-21Bis due to capture of something which PAF don’t want the world to see nor have they showcased footage which could have easily be recovered from the doomed Mig-21Bis to dismiss R-73 launch which they claim was never launched from Mig-21Bis Piloted by the Varthaman.

