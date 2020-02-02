Midhani to showcase Bullet-proof Bus at DefExpo2020

| By

SOURCE: RAUNAK KUNDE / NEWS BEAT / IDRW.ORG

Hyderabad-based MIDHANI will be showcasing its Light Bullet Proof Vehicles (LBPVs) and Medium Bullet Proof Vehicles (MBPVs) for troop movement in counter-insurgency operations at DefExpo2020. LBPV Bus protects against 7.62 x 39m MSC and the complete bus is armored with a combination of steel and composites and comes with Bullet resistant window glasses.

According to MIDHANI, the weight of armoring is 3.3tons and already 15 such buses have been supplied to Central Armed Police Force (CAPF).

MIDHANI will be also showcasing, Bulletproof Morcha, Bhabha Kavach, Bulletproof Patka, Bullet resistant Sentry Post, and Bulletproof Vest.

NOTE : Article cannot be reproduced without written permission of idrw.org in any form even for YouTube Videos to avoid Copy right strikes