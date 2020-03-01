MHA secretary visits Indo-Pak border to review border management work

N N Sinha, Secretary, Border Management in the Ministry of Home Affairs visited the Indo-Pakistan international border in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district on Saturday. He was accompanied by chief project manager of the CPWD, Pradeep Gupta and other BSF officials.“IG BSF Jammu Frontier N S Jamwal briefed the Secretary about the Jammu border and took him to the international border explaining various intricacies,” said a BSF spokesperson.

“Sinha visited border outposts Panser and Chandwan besides other important stretches all along the international border and interacted with BSF commanders on the ground,” he added.

BSF commanders briefed the MHA team about various necessities for better domination of the international border as per the requirement.

Sinha was also apprised by the BSF commanders about various border construction work and constraints being faced during their implementation, said the spokesperson.

Later, during the day Sinha had a detailed interaction with BSF IG N S Jamwal and other officials at the BSF headquarters in Jammu.

The Pakistan Rangers had recently opened fire in a bid to stall border management work by the BSF in Hiranagar sector to improve its defences.

The January 31 terror attack in Nagrota by three Jaish terrorists had again brought to the fore chinks in the existing security grid.

DGP Dilbag Singh had told HT that the terrorists were suspected to have infiltrated from across the international border in Dayalachak area of Hiranagar sector in Kathua district on the preceding night before reaching Ban toll plaza in Nagrota the next morning where they were eliminated.

“It is suspected that they infiltrated from Dayalachak area of Hiranagar sector on Thursday evening, picked up by a Kashmir bound truck (JK03F/1478) and reached Ban toll plaza in Nagrota on Friday morning. They were hiding in a cavity in the truck and were headed towards Srinagar,” the DGP had said.

However, BSF Jammu frontier inspector general NS Jamwal had said, “no infiltration has been detected so far from Dayalachak area of Hiranagar”.