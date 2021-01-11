MHA Notes Decrease In Terrorist Incidents In J-K, Reduced Fatalities Of Armed Forces

SOURCE: REPUBLIC TV

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the number of terrorist incidents in 2020, up to November 15 has decreased by 63.93 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir.

The MHA further informed that there has been a decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 per cent and in casualties of civilians by 14.28 per cent in 2020 (up to November 15, 2020) as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.

MHA: ‘J-K witnessed decrease in terrorist incidents’

While giving a brief about the annual achievements, the Home Ministry informed that adaptation of central laws and state laws in the Union Territory of Jammu-Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh is one of the main achievements of the Central government. MHA said, “Orders were notified for adaption of 48 central laws and 167 state laws in respect of UT of J&K. Orders relating to adaptation of 44 central and 148 state laws in UT of Ladakh were also notified.”

“The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2020 was notified on 31.03.2020. It removes difficulties with regard to section 75 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 for administering oath to new judges appointed to the common High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal was established at Jammu on 08.06.2020,” MHA has said.

MHA said that under Prime Minister Development Package, one-time financial assistance of Rs 5.5 Lakh per family for the 5,764 families of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) in Jammu and Kashmir will be provided at par with a displaced person of PoJK and Chhamb.

Earlier on August 4, 2019, all mainstream political leaders like Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Sajid Lone were arrested or placed under house- arrest, communication links and internet were snapped, while the whole Valley was put under strict curfew. A day later, Parliament revoked Article 370 & Article 35 A, bifurcating the state into two Union territories – Jammu- Kashmir & Ladakh. While full-speed 4G mobile internet is yet to be restored to the Valley, the Centre has changed the domicile law of J&K, which has been rejected by most mainstream J&K parties like – NC, PDP, JKPC, JKPM, Apni Party.