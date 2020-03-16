Memories of World War II bloodshed surface in a trek across India

Bakebonang Bariam, a farmer in subtropical Manipur state, in northeastern India, has been digging up relics for years in the rice and ginger fields of his hill village, called Haochong.

“We never find bones,” Bariam said. “Just these.”

In his leathery palm lay two copper coins minted during the British Raj. The coins were blackened by the fires of shifting cultivation. There was a silver Indian rupee as well, dated 1943 and stamped with the bust of George VI, king of the Britons during the middle of the last century. None of the finds could rightly be described as treasure.

They were more like memento mori—a currency of tragedy. The coins had been carried to remote Haochong in the pockets of men who had died horribly. Most of the doomed had been Nepali and Indian. A few might have been indigenous Naga villagers, like Bariam himself. One certainly was an adventurous Englishman who, on a lark, had driven from the United Kingdom to India in a 30-horsepower car. All were fighting for the British in World War II. Ambushed by a Japanese patrol, they had been captured, bound, and bayoneted to death or decapitated. Their bodies were dumped into a ravine above Bariam’s fields.

“We buried the sahib next to the village store,” recalled Bariam’s 87-year-old uncle, Chilannang Bariam, using the colonial term for a British officer. “He seemed important. I think his name was Stark.”

Only it wasn’t, exactly.

Military records identify him as Thomas Arthur “Timmy” Sharpe. Sharpe wasn’t even a soldier. He was a civilian administrator in the Indian government, a graduate in math and physics from Cambridge, on a fatal mission to organise a guerrilla network against the Japanese. For more than 70 years, villagers said, nobody had come to investigate his fate, or the fates of his men, who were executed alongside him. Such is the destiny of the ghosts of the Burma Campaign.

THE WAR between Britain and Japan in the hinterlands of Southeast Asia forms a brutal but relatively obscure chapter in the chronicles of World War II.

Between 1942 and 1945, upwards of a million and a half men fought each other in the leech-plagued jungles, wild rivers, and monsoon-drenched mountains of northeastern India and present-day Myanmar. (Watch this video to see the jungle terrain where Sharpe spent his final days.) In India alone, huge set-piece battles killed nearly 75,000 soldiers and uncounted civilians, more than double the death toll of more famous Pacific engagements like Guadalcanal. It was a miniature “world war” within the larger global conflict. Not just British and Japanese forces were involved; so were supporting troops from India, the United States, Canada, Thailand, Burma, China, Australia, New Zealand, and several African countries.

At first, the British were badly routed, quickly losing Hong Kong, Malaya, and Burma. But a massive counterattack against the invading Japanese marked a key turning point in World War II. Japan’s war machine never recovered. Military historians note that the successful Burma Campaign, as it’s now called, remains overshadowed by D-Day in France, which unfolded at the same time, and tainted by the perception that the allied victory propped up colonialism: A European empire was reclaiming its Asian turf.

Those mixed emotions endure in India.

“There is perhaps no other country in the world that is as ambivalent, at best, and uncaring, at worst, about its own role in the Second World War,” Hemant Singh Katoch, author of The Battlefields of Imphal, writes of India’s lingering indifference to its wartime history. “This is remarkable, especially if one considers the oft-quoted fact that at the outset of the war in 1939, the Indian Army consisted of some 200,000 men; by the time the war ended in 1945, that number had gone up to over two million.”

It’s true that the bulk of India’s recruits flocked to the British colonial army. But tens of thousands of others also enrolled in a nationalist Indian legion supported by the Japanese, hoping to expel the British from India and win independence.

Today, in the former front-line state of Manipur, where opposing armies once grappled hand-to-hand in rain-filled trenches, on jungle trails, and even across a colonial official’s manicured tennis court, little visible evidence remains of the Burma Campaign’s mass violence.

A Japanese-funded peace museum commemorates the bitter siege of Imphal, the capital of Manipur, where 50,000 attacking Japanese soldiers died. A few rusty British-era footbridges still sag over the region’s mountain streams and rivers. And in villages, only the most elderly residents can summon flickering memories of a vast war that struck down both combatants and civilians.

“Bombs would fall on us, and people would run into the forest,” said Chilannang Bariam, the octogenarian in Haochong, a still isolated community of ethnic Naga hill farmers who until a century ago practiced animism and headhunting. “Sometimes British bombs, sometimes Japanese bombs. We were lucky nobody got killed. Our elders said it was our village deity, Rashwang, who protected us.” In the spring of 1944, the divine shield slipped. That’s when a platoon of strange men crept out of the undergrowth in Haochong, Bariam said. They wore leaves and tree branches pinned to their muddy uniforms. These were the advance units of the 15th Imperial Japanese Army. THE WAR CRIMES allegedly committed 76 years ago in Haochong were by no means unique in the Burma Campaign. War reports from the period are stained with atrocities, ranging from the torment of allied prisoners in Thailand as depicted in the film The Bridge on the River Kwai to the murder of hundreds of villagers in the Kalangong massacre in Burma. But the memories of the people of Haochong are until now unrecorded. The following account is reconstructed from interviews with Haochong elders, fragmentary military reports, and contemporary newspaper clippings: By April 1944, the British army guarding the Indian frontier with Burma was being assaulted by 110,000 seasoned Japanese troops. According to the official army diary, a young civilian named Thomas Arthur Sharpe was dispatched into the hills west of Imphal on a special mission: Help organise local resistance in coordination with a secretive “V Force”—a singular British guerrilla unit comprised, in the words of historian Fergal Keane of “tea-planters, adventurers, regular officers, old soldiers, former headhunters and Indian troops.”