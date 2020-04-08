Mehbooba Mufti to form joint strategy with other stakeholders in Kashmir over abrogation of Article 370, after her release

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday shifted former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from a government lodge to her Fair View residence on Gupkar Road, which has been designated as a sub-jail as her detention continues. Mufti’s daughter, Iltija Mufti, who has been operating her mother’s twitter account since September 2019, has tweeted that all Kashmiris detained since August 5, 2019, deserve freedom and said that her mother will express her views on article 370 after she is released.

“Their continued incarceration even in times of a global pandemic undermines our democratic credentials. Nevertheless, I’d like to thank everyone for their support and good wishes,” she tweeted. The family urged the media to give them some privacy as Mufti hasn’t been released yet.

“Is government of India scare that she will articulate her views on illegal abrogation of article 370. Time doesn’t change facts or erase a betrayal etched in memory,” Iltija tweeted. She said that her mother after her release would approach all stake holders to form a joint strategy to move ahead.

J&K government’s principal secretary of the home department Shaleen Kabra ordered the change in lodgement of Mufti, probably in the wake of the pandemic. Some political observers here said that Mufti is yet to come to terms with the political developments in J&K since August 5, which is resulting in her continued detention. The NC leadership’s release is seen as a result of them cutting a deal with New Delhi and remaining silent on political issues.

Mufti was detained in the intervening night of August 4 and 5, a few hours after signing a declaration—Gupkar Declaration –– along with other influential pro-India politicians at Dr Farooq Abdullah’s residence, where they formed a united front reiterating their position to defend special status of the erstwhile J&K.

Mufti also tried to take out a protest march from Gupkar to Lal Chowk, which was disallowed. The Ministry of Home Affairs had told the Rajya Sabha in March that 7,357 persons were arrested following the August 5 decision, including Mufti, Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Hurriyat leaders.

The J&K administration released the Abdullah father-son duo in March and both of them had demanded Mufti’s release. Farooq Abdullah, who is also a parliamentarian from Srinagar, had claimed that he will speak on politics when all regional political leaders are released. His son stated that he will speak on politics after the pandemic.

“Mehbooba Mufti must be set free. Shifting her home while continuing to keep her detained is a cop out,” Omar Abdullah had tweeted.