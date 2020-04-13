Meet Don Kirlin, the Man Who Owns more fighter jets then some Countries

Air USA’s Don Kirlin is the owner of the most advanced private air force in the world. Kirlin has reached there after building his fleet bit by bit over the last 30 years. On its website, Air USA says it is a government contractor that provides tactical aircraft services to the US defence agencies, defence contractors, and foreign governments. Last month, the Illinois-based company bought 46 F/A-18 Hornets from the Australian government. The Drive reported that these fighter jets would fly against US fighter pilots, replicating aerial threats from enemy nations.

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) is replacing the Hornets with the F-35A Joint Strike Fighter by the end of 2021. Of the 46 jets purchased by Kirlin, 36 are still flying today.

Air USA doesn’t just own F18s, its illustrious line of aircraft include BAE Systems Hawk, MiG-29, Aero L-39 and L-59 Albatros and Dassault Alpha Jet.

With its latest purchase, Air USA will own and operate three fully outfitted squadrons of the 4th generation fighters, the report added. In an interaction with The Drive, Don Kirlin revealed that the company imported the first foreign military jet and L-39 Albatross in 1994. He also became the first owner of a private MiG-29 Fulcrum and other sought after jets in the US.

Kirlin said he holds eight licences with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). These licences permit him to own military machine guns and cannons.