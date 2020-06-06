Media must refrain from speculative reporting on India-China talks: Indian Army

The Indian Army has urged media to refrain from speculative reporting as the talks between the armies of India and Chinaare being held at the LAC. On Saturday, the Indian Army spokesperson said: “At this stage, therefore, any speculative and unsubstantiated reporting about these engagements would not be helpful and the media is advised to refrain from such reporting.

“Indian and Chinese officials continue to remain engaged through the established military and diplomatic channels to address the current situation in the India-China border areas.”