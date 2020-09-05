Medak armour set to add more muscle to Indian Army

SOURCE: TNN

Amid the charged atmosphere along the border, the Indian Army is looking forward to the infantry combat vehicles (ICVs) manufactured at the Ordnance Factory Medak (OFM) in Telangana.



The OFM will start supplying 156 upgraded ICVs to the Army from next financial year with work at the factory going on at a frenetic pace. The ICVs are different from main battle tanks (MBTs), in role and onboard weapons. These vehicles can be deployed as light tanks, command or recon vehicles, weapons carrier or an ambulance.



An indent for Rs1,094 crore worth Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty (BMP) 2/2K ICVs was placed in June.

While the Army is in possession of Sarath ICV, which is a BMP-II vehicle, the OFM has come up with other variants. “There will be an advanced navigation system, radio sets and digital cable harness,” said Alok Prasad, OFM general manager.



The OFM has also taken up another project for night-enablement for BMPs. Trials are going on. “If missiles have to be fired in the night, the ICV has to be made night-active. This is being done with the help of Bharat Electronics Limited,” sources said.



The integrated fire control system will give Sarath power to fire guns and missiles accurately even at night. “This upgradation is being made available for earlier produced ICVs also,” Prasad said. The ICVs from OFM are 98% indigenous, he said.