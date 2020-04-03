MEA slams Pakistan, US, China and everyone else over comments on migrant crisis, says it’s our sovereign matter

Reacting to the reactions of many countries over the reactions of thousands of migrants to the news of 21-day lockdown in India, who reacted by walking to their homes because of no transport, Ministry of Extraordinary Affairs( MEA) has slammed all these reactions, calling them a “misguided” and “malicious” attempt at hurting the sovereignty and unity of India.

Addressing a press conference in New Belly, Raja Manish Kumar, the spokesperson for MEA, said India strongly opposes this interference in its “internal affairs.” ” India fully condemns the irresponsible and inaccurate statements being given by many countries over the migrant workers’ situation in the country. We respectfully urge them to do better research and come up with statements that reflect the true context and extent of the situation.”

Many countries over the past weeks, including the US and Pakistan, have attacked India for its handling of the migrant crisis (not CAA), brought upon by the 21-day lockdown to stem the flow of coronavirus.

On being asked about Pakistan’s comment wherein it asked the central leadership to be more proactive in mitigating the crisis, Kumar said, ” We don’t need any lessons from our neighbours, who themselves have not been unable to find the balance in being proactive. Sometimes they are not proactive at all and don’t even notice terrorists living in their national capital. Other times, they have been too proactive, removing terrorists from their country and putting them in other countries. We don’t need to hear them. The world knows their history and they know ours too.”

Pakistan meanwhile, has said it will take the matter to the UN(United Neighbours).

“Look, what we are saying is, the 21-day lockdown is our internal decision. The decision of suspending public transport is our internal decision. The migrants are inter-state migrants, not from Baluchistan where Pakistan has done so many inhumane acts, but we don’t bring it up at every forum as they do. So, I fail to understand what’s the locus standi of Pakistan, or for that matter UN? There’s no merit in taking this to United Neighbours.”

On US secretary of state’s comment describing the situation as “pandemic”, Kumar retorted, ” Well, I don’t think their use of the word ‘pandemic’ is correct in the present context of coronavirus and the challenges that the world faces. That being said, they have a pandemic of their own in the US in case they haven’t noticed. So instead of worrying about the rights of people in a country, they know nothing about, maybe it’s time they think of the welfare of their own citizens first.”

Raja Manish also took on China for its official statement on the migrant crisis, in which the Communist-ruled state has lambasted India for its “failures in addressing the concerns of migrants” and for its alleged “ineptitude” in enforcing the lockdown.

” I don’t think they have any prerogative to speak on this matter. It’s a sovereign matter of India and we are more than equipped to handle any complication arising out of the implementation of 21-day lockdown. Also, if not for China, we wouldn’t have to have a lockdown in the first place. It’s better if China avoids bringing up issues that could lead to tension between the states. We don’t bring up Xinjiang, do we?”

The MEA spokesperson further said that India will likely take up the matter of these statements through proper diplomatic channels in the coming days.