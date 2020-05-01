MEA denounces ‘propaganda’, says Oman assured to extend visas of Indians

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday issued a statement denouncing the “propaganda” against India on the internet, stating that “misuse of social media should not be given credence”. Clarifying on a news report claiming that the Gulf monarchy of Oman has asked all state-owned companies to fire all expat workers, the External Affairs Ministry said Muscat has assured to extend the visa of Indians working in the country.

“I just spelt out they value relations with India, they value the role which the diaspora has played as far as the government of Oman goes, they provided free testing and food to Indians. The government of Oman also assured extension of visas,” the MEA said on India’s relations with Oman and reports of layoffs.

The order from Oman’s monarchy was part of “financial guidelines” issued by the government there to state-owned companies on Wednesday which laid down the path of “indigenisation” of the Omani economy, said a report in the Hindu.

The move is unlikely to affect the privately-owned companies which form the major employer base of Indians there. However, the guidelines from Oman’s monarchy were not targeted at Indians per se, as claimed in certain news reports.

“Much of what we see is propaganda, the real picture is different. PM Narendra Modi and EAM S Jaishankar are in touch with the leaders, during these discussions requests were made by the countries for sending teams and medicines. There’s also request to send doctors,” the MEA said on rumours of potential discord between India and Gulf nations.

Pakistan-based propaganda to discredit India internationally

It was earlier highlighted that individuals in Pakistan impersonated Twitter handles of prominent Arab individuals to spread hatred against Indians.

A Pakistan-based fake Twitter account of Omani Princess Mona bin Fahd al Said went viral on the internet for its anti-India rhetoric recently. The tweets, in the backdrop of a statement issued by the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) on the growing Islamophobia in India, created a huge controversy online.

Such was the furore that Princess Mona had to issue a clarification debunking the viral tweet.“Oman stands with its Muslim brothers and sisters in India. If the Indian Govt doesn’t stop the persecution of Muslims, then 1 million workers living in Oman may be expelled. I will definitely take up this issue with the Sultan of Oman,” the controversial tweet from the Pakistani parody account read.

Princess Mona later issued a clarification that malicious Twitter account was not hers.

“Friends, First of all, I thank you for your concern to verify the offensive post published through an account impersonating me, which you are sure that I have no connection with it. With full trust in all of you in strengthening awareness among all regarding such activities, which are not acceptable to the Omani society, I confirm again that my presence in social media is restricted on the following accounts: @hhmonaalsaid and @MonaFahad 13.” Prince Mona said in the statement.