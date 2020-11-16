MEA cites Osama & Pulwama, rips apart Pakistan for terror charge

SOURCE: Express News Service

India on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for alleging that the country was involved in some of the terror strikes on its soil. Pakistan’s so-called claims of have ‘proof’ of India’s role in such attacks had no credibility, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Pakistan’s “desperate attempt” will find few takers, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, adding that “concocting” documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Islamabad of the taint of being a terror sponsor.

The reaction came a day after Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi alleged at press conference, where Army spokesman Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar was also present, that India was behind some of the terror attacks in that country.

“This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of ‘proof’ against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination,” Srivastava said. “This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership.” “The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan,” Srivastava said.

Its PM glorified him as a ‘martyr’ in Parliament and admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan while science and technology minister proudly claimed involvement in the Pulwama terror attack, he said. Srivastava said even distant parts of the world had seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan.

The MEA spokesperson described the press conference as an attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus from its internal failures and to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Heavy artillery used

The Army and the Border Security Force on Sunday accused Pakistani troops of using heavy artillery to target their positions as well as civilian areas along the LoC in north Kashmir on Saturday, in which 11 persons died. According to defence sources, there have been 4,052 ceasefire violations by Pakistan this year 128 this month so far — while 3,233 were reported in 2019.