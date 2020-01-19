Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd to procure products worth Rs 10,000 cr from MSMEs in UP in next 8-10 years

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in association with Indian Industries Association (IIA) organized a Road Show at IIA Bhawan in the state capital where MDL explained in detail their requirements which they intend to source from the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

MDL will procure products and equipment worth Rs 10000 crore from MSMEs in next 8 to 10 years. “This is an excellent opportunity for MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh,” said RAdm A K Saxena, Director, MDL who was heading a team of Senior Officers of MDL in the Road Show at IIA Bhawan. The Road Show was attended by more than 50 industrialists from across Uttar Pradesh.

Saxena said the Road Show was organized with the prime focus on DefExpo-2020 wherein MDL will showcase their technologies and requirements in details.

“MSMEs cannot export bulk orders of the products and equipments due to many constraints, MDL can help these MSMEs in exporting the items which are in the purview of MDL,” said Saxena.