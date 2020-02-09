Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders catches eye at Def Expo 2020

Mumbai-based Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders’ pavilion at Defence Expo 2020 in Lucknow, which showcases miniature models of destroyer, frigate and submarine being built for Indian Navy and a remotely controlled vehicle, is a major attraction among visitors especially among youngsters.

Frigates and destroyers are common warships in a navy’s fleet designed for quick manoeuvrability and to protect larger vessels from air, surface and underwater threats.

The Artificial Intelligence-enabled Remotely Operated Vehicle (RoV) can carry out underwater imaging, underwater high-pressure cleaning and thickness measurement of Ship’s hull without human intervention, tasks which are currently performed by humans.

RoV is developed by the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in collaboration with IIT-Madras.

The MDL is a public sector company under the Ministry of Defence which constructs warships and submarines in Mumbai and Nhava (under development).

“The battery-operated vehicle works in a range of 200 metres. We intend to go for commercial production of this vehicle soon,” says an official.

The company also launched two other AI products in the exhibition-Radiography Testing and Ultrasound Testing for quick and accurate detection of defects in the ships. Both have been developed by MDL in collaboration with IIT Madras and Dhvani Research, a start-up incubated at IITM.

The MDL also signed seven MoUs in the expo during which Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad Chairman and Managing Director of MDL, Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of UP Yogi Adityanath were present.