May call Army and issue shoot at sight orders if lockdown not adhered to, says Tekangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Tuesday, issued a stern warning to those violating the lockdown and said that if people do not cooperate with the police, the state administration will be compelled to call the Army and issue shoot-at-sight orders.

Telangana CM’s warning came just ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s address to the nation, wherein he announced a 21-day lockdown in the country. According to a report in Times of India, Rao made the comments during a press conference during the day. Announcing a complete lockdown, PM Modi, on Tuesday said – “India is at the stage where our actions today, will decide to what extent we can bring down the impact of this disaster. This is the time to strengthen our resolve again and again.”

Modi also asked people to remain indoors and assured that essential services will remain operational during the 21-day period. Shortly later, the Ministry of Home Affairs also issued a detailed outline of services that would remain open during the period. Underlining the importance of social distancing, Modi also asked people to ‘not cross’ the Lakshaman rekha of their homes.

He also announced a financial package of Rs 15000 crore for the treatment of coronavirus patients and to strengthen health infrastructure. Meanwhile, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in India rose to 536 on Tuesday. A total of 10 people have lost their lives due to the deadly disease.

A total of 30 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi so far (including 29 Indians and 1 foreign national; 6 people discharged). One person died today, taking the total death toll in the union territory to two.