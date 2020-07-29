Maoist With Rs 6 Lakh Reward Killed In Encounter In Maharashtra: Police

SOURCE: PTI

An ultra, with a reward of Rs 6 lakh, was killed in an anti-Maoist operation in Maharashtra earlier this month, the Gadchiroli police said on Tuesday. Deputy commander of Gatta Dalam Amol Hoyami, 21, was killed in an exchange of fire with the police in the jungle under Hedri police help centre in Mauza Yeldami on July 3, an official said.

Earlier, Permili Dalam commander Kote Abhilash was gunned down in the operation and his body was recovered from the forest after the encounter, he said. The police at the time had indicated that two more Maoists had been shot, but their bodies had not been recovered, the official said.

A Maoist pamphlet mentioning the killing of Hoyami on July 3 has been found in the area, he said. A native of Chhattisgarh, Hoyami was the deputy commander of Gatta Dalam and was carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh.